Report: Joe Schobert Won't Be Back in Cleveland in 2020

Pete Smith

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting, citing a source, that linebacker Joe Schobert will hit the free agent market and will not return to the Cleveland Browns for this upcoming season. Andrew Berry, the team's general manager said he would be meeting with Schobert's representation at the NFL Scouting Combine. Per her report, Schobert was looking for $10 million per year and the Browns are unwilling to pay it. The source suggests the Browns are saving their money for offensive line help in free agency.

Whether this is a ploy by Cabot's source, likely Schobert's agent to use the public to try to put pressure on the team to meet their demands is unclear. Free agency doesn't begin until March 18th and the window is still open for the Browns to potentially tag Schobert and obviously they could revisit the issue before he gets to free agency. One last possibility is the Browns will let Schobert get his best offer and then decide if they want to match it.

Schobert has expressed an interest in staying with Cleveland. Berry has stated that Schobert is a good player, but a better person, which would seemingly fit with where this team is heading. Free agency and this year's draft class don't immediately offer any obvious replacements outside of Isaiah Simmons, the linebacker out of Clemson, though he's not a middle linebacker and it's not a given he'll last to the Browns pick, currently sitting at 10th.

Sione Takitaki could also be the team's middle linebacker next year, which seemed to be what he was drafted to do when John Dorsey selected him in the third round last year. The Browns would still have a substantial hole as they got nothing out of their weak side linebacker last season. Schobert could be a great fit there as well, though the team may not feel comfortable paying him $10 million per season to move there.

The figure itself seems pretty benign. Schobert's play, which has included trips to the Pro Bowl, seems worth it. His leadership on the field, his steady presence in the locker room and his consistency also seem worth that figure.

One last thing to consider is the fact there has been next to no free agent movement to this point as teams in particular are waiting for the collective bargaining agreement to be figured out, which could dramatically change the landscape for contracts. All teams are waiting, which has led to a lot of reports suggesting player movement which may be premature. Jeff Darlington of ESPN, for example, is reporting that Tom Brady is telling people close to him that he won't be in New England next season. The Patriots, meanwhile, are non-commital on anything, waiting on the CBA to be ratified.

It's certainly a possibility that Schobert won't be a Cleveland Brown next year and it's possible that Berry said as much to Schobert's agent. However, given the timing of the reporting and the holding pattern the entire league seems to be in, it might just be the opening salvo from his agent in negotiations.

Historic Offensive Tackle Class Performs Better Than Anticipated

The highly touted offensive tackle class exceeded expectations at the NFL Scouting Combine, easily outshining every other group that has tested to this point. This is welcome news to the Cleveland Browns, who need multiple offensive tackles.

Pete Smith

Tristan Wirfs A Forgone Conclusion? Could the Browns Trade Down? Possibly

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the workout Tristan Wirfs turned at the scouting combine puts him out of the Cleveland Browns reach and they could look to trade back and target a player like Ezra Cleveland.

Pete Smith

Browns Will Have The Option To Fill Out Depth Issues In Middle Rounds Of The NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns will be able to fill out depth concerns in the middle rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Packers To Host Browns For Joint Practices

The Cleveland Browns are going to take part in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers according to a report from Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Pete Smith

The 40s Impressed But Agility Underwhelmed For Many Receivers At Combine

On field testing for the NFL Scouting Combine began Thursday evening with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. The receivers provided the track meet the NFL Network was hoping for, but the agility times were underwhelming, raised questions for a number of prospects.

Pete Smith

Mekhi Becton's Size, Athleticism Raises Unique Questions

The Cleveland Browns may well draft an offensive tackle with their first round pick. Mekhi Becton from Louisville, with his unique size and athleticism forces teams to come up with answers for questions they rarely have to ask.

Pete Smith

Isaiah Simmons Could Be In The Mix For Cleveland If Joe Schobert Isn’t Kept and Teams Get Quarterback Happy

Isaiah Simmons could be an option for the Cleveland Browns if the team can’t bring back Joe Schobert in free agency.

BrandonLittle

Browns Reportedly Hiring Shaun Huls As Director of High Performance

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly adding to their strength and conditioning program, hiring Shaun Huls to be the director of high performance, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

OldBob2

Report: Jets Preparing Big Offer for Jack Conklin

Free Agent offensive tackle could be the apple of the New York Jets' eye according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. The Jets appear to be preparing to make a substantial offer to Conklin once free agency begins.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Eyeing Case Keenum?

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns may be looking to upgrade the backup quarterback spot in addition to adding someone who knows Kevin Stefanski's offense in Case Keenum.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith