Report: Ndamukong Suh Remains on Browns Radar

According to a report, the Cleveland Browns still have interest in free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent at the defensive tackle position, a position that a few teams still have as a weakness. The Cleveland Browns are a team that has a noticeable weakness there, and they remain interested in Suh’s services, according to a report.

There was notable interest back just a couple of months ago, but nothing came out of it. Suh is on the back end of his career, one reason he likely won’t sign till it is time for training camp.

Suh has been a dependable body on the field for over 12 years in the NFL, soon to be 13. Suh has multiple All-Pro nods to his name and spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though the defensive tackle’s play is a shell of its former self, he would at least be another body to rotate in the middle.

Browns are currently operating with the likes of Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan, Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, and Sheldon Day at the position. There is no proven name there in terms of being a starting caliber player, and a run stopper at that.

Suh wouldn’t provide a star at the position, but it would be more depth. The interest however could be suspect as the Browns have passed on signing other free agent defensive tackles. Harrison Phillips and Akiem Hicks were among the better options.

