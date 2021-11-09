Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has Prioritized Signing With Green Bay Packers if he Clears Waivers

    Odell Beckham Jr. could soon be in green and yellow if he clears waivers at 4 pm.
    Author:

    Odell Beckham Jr. will clear waivers today at 4 p.m. as long as he is not picked up. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Beckham Jr. plans to head to Green Bay. 

    Yesterday afternoon the Cleveland Browns officially released the wide receiver. That move gave teams 24 hours to claim Beckham Jr. or else he would have the ability to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. Cleveland will owe Beckham Jr. just over four million dollars if he clears waivers, which is a bargain and will save the team three million dollars at least.

    It would be an interesting move for Beckham Jr. to join the Packers. Cleveland will play in Green Bay on Christmas day  and Beckham Jr. will have potentially the best quarterback in the NFL throwing him the ball. Due to the fact that DeVante Adams is the Packers’ top receiver, there is no chance that Beckham slots in as the team’s top threat. Though the one-two punch of Adams and Beckham Jr. looks as dangerous as it gets on paper.

    Cleveland will be okay with Beckham Jr. going to the NFC and won’t have to worry about going up against him in the playoffs. But, now that Christmas Day game against the Packers looks a lot more interesting. By that time the game could mean a lot for Cleveland. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

