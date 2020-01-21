BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has successful Core Muscle Surgery, Full Recovery Expected

BrandonLittle

Browns have announced that Odell Beckham Jr. has went under for successful surgery on a core muscle, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Beckham battled the injury for the entire season and he noted prior that the injury didn’t allow him to be his self out on the gridiron. The injury prevented him from making certain cuts, not allowing him to go 100% and noticeably affected route running at times for the Browns receiver.

The star receiver is expected to make a full recovery from the surgery and will be ready to go when needed to be. The operation was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia according to Adam Schefter.

Even through injury, Beckham was able to rack up 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. A good season for any receiver, but subpar for Odell whom hadn’t been held under 1,300 yards when playing a full healthy season, besides once. This surgery should really allow Beckham to open things up next year and be the player he can be in Cleveland. The surgery comes quickly after the happenings in Louisiana. 

New head coach Kevin Stefanski will have a healthy Odell Beckham to work with next season, most likely. Which, will be a plus to the start of his tenure. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cleveland Browns and New Staff To Retain Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell

Per reports, the Browns will be keeping running back coach Stump Mitchell from the prior staff, a bright spot on last years team

BrandonLittle

Report: Cleveland Browns To Meet With George Paton A Second Time For Open GM Job.

The Cleveland Browns continue their look for their next general manager and things could be heading in the right direction. The team will be meeting with George Paton a second time in the near future.

BrandonLittle

Report: Browns To Hire Bill Callahan To Coach Offensive Line, Keep Mike Priefer

The new Cleveland Browns coaching staff continues to shape up with the naming of Bill Callahan to the role of coaching the offensive line.

BrandonLittle

Browns Interviewed Assistant Vikings GM George Paton on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns met with George Paton, the assistant general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is one of three candidates the team has talked to for their general manager job.

Pete Smith

Report: Offensive Line Coach James Campen Not Retained by Stefanski, Browns

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain James Campen to be the team's offensive line coach. Campen was also the assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea to be Browns Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Stefanski has made his first coaching staff hire outside of the Cleveland Browns organization, adding Chad O'Shea to be the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Closing in on Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator, Inform Wilks He Won't Be Back

The Cleveland Browns appear primed to hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, they have informed Steve Wilks he will not be retained according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns intend to interview Rich Scangarello, formerly of the Denver Broncos, for the offensive coordinator position on Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Pete Smith

Todd Monken to Call Plays For Kirby Smart at Georgia

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has accepted a job on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, where he will call plays, something he didn't do for the Browns.

Pete Smith

27 Potential Shrine Game Targets For the Browns

The East West Shrine Game gets played on Saturday, the 18th of January and there are a number of prospects the Cleveland Browns might find interesting.

Pete Smith