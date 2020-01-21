Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has successful Core Muscle Surgery, Full Recovery Expected

Browns have announced that Odell Beckham Jr. has went under for successful surgery on a core muscle, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Beckham battled the injury for the entire season and he noted prior that the injury didn’t allow him to be his self out on the gridiron. The injury prevented him from making certain cuts, not allowing him to go 100% and noticeably affected route running at times for the Browns receiver.

The star receiver is expected to make a full recovery from the surgery and will be ready to go when needed to be. The operation was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia according to Adam Schefter.

Even through injury, Beckham was able to rack up 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. A good season for any receiver, but subpar for Odell whom hadn’t been held under 1,300 yards when playing a full healthy season, besides once. This surgery should really allow Beckham to open things up next year and be the player he can be in Cleveland. The surgery comes quickly after the happenings in Louisiana.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski will have a healthy Odell Beckham to work with next season, most likely. Which, will be a plus to the start of his tenure.