Report: Steelers to Lose GM Kevin Colbert Following NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon be in the market for a new general manager following the 2022 NFL Draft.

It is not often that you will see a NFL general manager step down on their own. Normally they are fired or forced to resign. Getting a GM job in the NFL is one of the toughest jobs to get in sports. Therefore, most will never want to give up that opportunity.

Just that is going to happen for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per a report from NFL Network, Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert plans to retire after the 2022 NFL Draft. So, the Steelers could be replacing their long time GM, as well as their long time quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger.

The interesting thing here is that Colbert is going to retire after the draft. He has been with the Steelers since 2000 and Colbert looks like he’s going to select one more draft class.

Colbert has two Super Bowl wins as a general manager and has been the class of such position. Colbert started as a scout early in his career and quickly worked up the ranks. Now, leaving on his own recognizance is best case scenario.

It will be interesting to see where the Steelers turn for their next general manager. Omar Khan could be the next guy at the position for Pittsburgh. Khan is currently the vice president of football and business administration for the Steelers.

This season will come as an end of an era for Pittsburgh in more than just one way.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

