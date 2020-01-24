Report: Vikings George Paton Pulls Name Out Of Consideration for Browns GM Job

We reported earlier in the week that the Cleveland Browns and George Paton had interest in each other for the Browns open general manager position. Since then, Mary Kay Cabot has reported that he has since took his name out of the talks as of today.

Paton was a long shot from the get go, having been linked to multiple jobs the last couple years, but teams just haven’t been able to pry him away from the Minnesota Vikings. Rightfully so, you can’t blame the guy, as the Vikings are in a good spot and have been a few years. Not many would leave that, for a Browns franchise that hasn’t had much consistency.

New Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski was probably the only reason they had a shot with Paton, since they worked together in Minnesota for years. All signs point toward talks with Andrew Berry to get more serious, as he’s been the other candidate linked to the GM job for a couple weeks. Berry would have to leave a Philadelphia Eagles franchise to return to Cleveland, where he served in the front office in the past.

The news with Paton doesn’t come as a surprise, as it was sort of expected and a long shot all along to happen.