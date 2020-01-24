BrownsMaven
Report: Vikings George Paton Pulls Name Out Of Consideration for Browns GM Job

BrandonLittle

We reported earlier in the week that the Cleveland Browns and George Paton had interest in each other for the Browns open general manager position. Since then, Mary Kay Cabot has reported that he has since took his name out of the talks as of today.

Paton was a long shot from the get go, having been linked to multiple jobs the last couple years, but teams just haven’t been able to pry him away from the Minnesota Vikings. Rightfully so, you can’t blame the guy, as the Vikings are in a good spot and have been a few years. Not many would leave that, for a Browns franchise that hasn’t had much consistency.

New Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski was probably the only reason they had a shot with Paton, since they worked together in Minnesota for years. All signs point toward talks with Andrew Berry to get more serious, as he’s been the other candidate linked to the GM job for a couple weeks. Berry would have to leave a Philadelphia Eagles franchise to return to Cleveland, where he served in the front office in the past.

The news with Paton doesn’t come as a surprise, as it was sort of expected and a long shot all along to happen. 

Report: Browns Meeting With Former Giants Coach Ben McAdoo, Fit Is Unknown

Ben McAdoo has made his way to Northeast Ohio per reports, unknown why for the time being, but could be have interest being on the staff.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Pulled Over, Marijuana Found In The Car, Cited For Speeding

Cleveland Browns running back finds himself in trouble again with the police, this time just a speeding ticket, could have been worse.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Hire New Tight Ends Coach, Drew Petzing Who Some May Know

Browns have hired their new tight ends coach in Drew Petzing, a position they will look to get more out of.

BrandonLittle

Three Small School Senior Bowl Prospects For the Browns

The Senior Bowl offers one of a few opportunities for smaller school prospects to show they are just as good, if not better, than players from bigger schools. As the Cleveland Browns look for prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft, three small school prospects stand out as potential fits.

Pete Smith

Report: Kevin Stefanski, Browns won't retain DBs Coach DeWayne Walker

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain DeWayne Walker as the defensive backs coach. Walker interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles within the last week for the same position.

Pete Smith

Reports: Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Interviewing In Cleveland With Kevin Stefanski

Browns are meeting with Rich Scangarello to decide if he could be a fit with the new staff after parting ways with the Denver Broncos.

BrandonLittle

Senior Bowl: Wednesday Notes

After a day of playing in shorts and helmets, the pads were on Wednesday and it looked far more like football. For many of the players the Cleveland Browns would be considering, these next two days are far more important in terms of the practice field.

Pete Smith

OBJ Expected to Fully Recover After Core Muscle Surgery

The Cleveland Browns announced that star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went under for successful surgery on a core muscle injury that bothered him all season long.

BrandonLittle

Report: Browns To Hire Bill Callahan To Coach Offensive Line, Keep Mike Priefer

The new Cleveland Browns coaching staff continues to shape up with the naming of Bill Callahan to the role of coaching the offensive line.

BrandonLittle

Full Early Entry List For The 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be here before you know it, here you’ll see a list of all the early entries, a record number.

BrandonLittle