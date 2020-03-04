Reported Chargers-Panthers Trade Likely Impacts Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to trade their left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for guard Trai Turner, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Okung didn't seem thrilled with where the Chargers were headed when they announced they were parting ways with quarterback Phillip Rivers. Namely, rebuilding. Meanwhile, the Panthers were looking to move Turner, who has two years on his deal for about $10 million each but is still only 26 years old, which would suggest the Chargers would extend him.

To this point, the Chargers have been saying publicly they are happy with their quarterback situation, which includes Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick. As dubious as that sounds, but this suggests they are serious. They may still take a quarterback, perhaps in the second or third round, but this puts them firmly in the discussion for an offensive tackle, which was a possibility anyway. They own the sixth pick in the draft.

Historically, they've liked players like Mekhi Becton with his size and length. Jedrick Wills is similar stylistically to Turner in that he's a power player. They could certainly like Tristan Wirfs of Iowa and Andrew Thomas of Georgia who seem more appealing to the Browns than the two others. Regardless of who they take, it means one more tackle option off the board when the Browns pick 10th. The New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and potentially the Miami Dolphins could all be in the market for one of the premium offensive tackles and the New York Jets, who pick 11th behind the Browns, could theoretically move up to get one.

The flip side of this deal is it could eliminate the Panthers as a team looking for an offensive tackle that early in the draft. Whether that was a serious consideration or not, the Panthers pick seventh and are more likely to go in a different direction, which could certainly include quarterback. They could also trade in either direction, depending on how they feel about what's out there.

The Browns may be looking to trade down in an attempt to add draft assets to fill a larger number of holes on the roster as well as grabbing one of the tackles later in the round, which could include Josh Jones of Houston, Ezra Thomas of Boise State and Anthony Collins of USC. This likely doesn't impact their preparation process for a contingency in which they trade, but it could be the reason that makes it more likely a trade comes to fruition.