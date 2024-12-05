Reporter Drops Bold Plan for Browns RB Nick Chubb's Future
The Cleveland Browns will have a decision to make regarding running back Nick Chubb during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Chubb is set to become a free agent and has not played well in his return from injury this season. No one should have expected him to hit the ground running, but there are legitimate reasons for concern at this point.
Through his first six games since coming back, Chubb has carried the football 82 times for just 243 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a disappointing 3.0 yards per carry.
Granted, there is a very real chance that Chubb simply needs more time to ramp up his production. However, there is also the concern that his latest knee injury might have taken something out of his game.
Due to his struggles, the Browns have been urged to be very careful with Chubb this offseason. They simply cannot afford to overpay to keep him, regardless of how much the fans love him.
With that being said, one Cleveland reporter has offered a bold plan for Chubb's future with the team.
Terry Pluto unveiled his idea to keep Chubb with the Browns.
“Sign Chubb to a one-year deal with lots of incentives, much like he has this season. Chubb’s contract is up at the end of the season."
Keeping Chubb around would be smart, as long as the deal makes sense. If he is able to get back to his pre-injury form, letting him walk would end up being a massive mistake.
On the flip side of that, Chubb could end up earning himself big money with a bounce-back year. He would likely be interested in an incentive-laden deal as well.
Hopefully, the two sides are able to figure something out this offseason. It would be a tough pill to swallow to see Chubb leave town and get back on track elsewhere.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Chubb's future as the offseason draws closer. This plan appears to be a good one and it will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up choosing to do.