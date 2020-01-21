BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Reports: Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Interviewing In Cleveland With Kevin Stefanski

BrandonLittle

According to Cleveland.com writer Mary Kay Cabot, former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is in Cleveland today meeting with the Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The certain role isn’t yet known what he is interviewing for, but it could include quarterbacks, says Cabot. Scangarello did a great job with Drew Lock at the helm the final six games of the season, going 5-1 over that time as Lock looked like he could be the future for that Broncos team.

After the season, Denver decided to go separate ways with their former offensive coordinator in Scangarello. Scangarello spent one season with the Broncos in that position and was formerly with the San Francisco 49ers as a quarterbacks coach, hints why he could be involved with quarterbacks if hired by Cleveland.

Many Broncos fans were displeased to see Scangarello go after the way Drew Lock played the final six games of the 2019 season. He will certainly see a number of potential job openings in the near future, and Cleveland could be one if it’s named a fit post interview. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cleveland Browns and New Staff To Retain Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell

Per reports, the Browns will be keeping running back coach Stump Mitchell from the prior staff, a bright spot on last years team

BrandonLittle

Full Early Entry List For The 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be here before you know it, here you’ll see a list of all the early entries, a record number.

BrandonLittle

OBJ Expected to Fully Recover After Core Muscle Surgery

The Cleveland Browns announced that star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went under for successful surgery on a core muscle injury that bothered him all season long.

BrandonLittle

Report: Cleveland Browns To Meet With George Paton A Second Time For Open GM Job.

The Cleveland Browns continue their look for their next general manager and things could be heading in the right direction. The team will be meeting with George Paton a second time in the near future.

BrandonLittle

Report: Browns To Hire Bill Callahan To Coach Offensive Line, Keep Mike Priefer

The new Cleveland Browns coaching staff continues to shape up with the naming of Bill Callahan to the role of coaching the offensive line.

BrandonLittle

Browns Interviewed Assistant Vikings GM George Paton on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns met with George Paton, the assistant general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is one of three candidates the team has talked to for their general manager job.

Pete Smith

Report: Offensive Line Coach James Campen Not Retained by Stefanski, Browns

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain James Campen to be the team's offensive line coach. Campen was also the assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea to be Browns Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Stefanski has made his first coaching staff hire outside of the Cleveland Browns organization, adding Chad O'Shea to be the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Closing in on Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator, Inform Wilks He Won't Be Back

The Cleveland Browns appear primed to hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, they have informed Steve Wilks he will not be retained according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns intend to interview Rich Scangarello, formerly of the Denver Broncos, for the offensive coordinator position on Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Pete Smith