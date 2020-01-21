Reports: Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Interviewing In Cleveland With Kevin Stefanski

According to Cleveland.com writer Mary Kay Cabot, former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is in Cleveland today meeting with the Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The certain role isn’t yet known what he is interviewing for, but it could include quarterbacks, says Cabot. Scangarello did a great job with Drew Lock at the helm the final six games of the season, going 5-1 over that time as Lock looked like he could be the future for that Broncos team.

After the season, Denver decided to go separate ways with their former offensive coordinator in Scangarello. Scangarello spent one season with the Broncos in that position and was formerly with the San Francisco 49ers as a quarterbacks coach, hints why he could be involved with quarterbacks if hired by Cleveland.

Many Broncos fans were displeased to see Scangarello go after the way Drew Lock played the final six games of the 2019 season. He will certainly see a number of potential job openings in the near future, and Cleveland could be one if it’s named a fit post interview.