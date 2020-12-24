Sheldon Richardson Returns to Practice, Ronnie Harrison Unlikely To Play Against Jets

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns will have DT Sheldon Richardson back at practice. S Ronnie Harrison has been designated to return but is unlikely to play against the New York Jets.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Thursday that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson would be returning to practice coming off the neck injury he suffered against the New York Giants and that while safety Ronnie Harrison was designated to return from injured reserve, he is unlikely to play against the New York Jets.

Starting right guard Wyatt Teller is still not practicing as he recovers from the ankle, increasingly the likelihood that he will be unavailable against the Jets. Rookie Nick Harris continues to be the next option if Teller is unable to play.

Harrison being designated to return but not playing against the Jets likely has to do with two main things.

First, the Browns have determined at this point in the season that they aren't going to add anyone else to the roster that can help them at this point and the practice time with Harrison is more valuable, even if he isn't going to play.

Second, while the team isn't overlooking the Jets, they are more concerned about Harrison's availability for week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and an increasingly likely postseason berth. The Browns have been cautious with injuries for much of the season, picking their spots when they can err on the side of caution.

Richardson returning from the neck injury to practice doesn't guarantee he will play against the Jets, but it at least provides a hint of a timeline when it comes to his availability. His track record for toughness is remarkable and he's never missed a game as a member of the Browns. In many ways, he's the defensive's version of J.C. Tretter.