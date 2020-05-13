Rob Rang: Cleveland Browns selected more Players I Would Characterize As “Projects” Than Any Of The Other Teams Which Owned a Top 10 Selection

For the most part, the Cleveland Browns received rave reviews for their first draft under general manager Andrew Berry. One person that has a slightly different view of the draft class they assembled is Rob Rang. Rang gave the Browns a B- for their haul and while he likes a number of players the team added, he notes what as characterize some risks.

His characterization that the Browns drafted a number of projects isn't unfair either, at least in the way he's defining the term.

The Browns selected more players I would characterize as “projects” than any of the other teams which owned a top 10 selection in the 2020 NFL draft. That’s not an attempt at firing up the passionate Cleveland fanbase, that’s the truth. Even (Jedrick) Wills, who I ranked 8 in this class overall and second among tackles (Andrew Thomas), is technically a project just due to the fact that he’s being asked to switch from right tackle to the left. - Rob Rang, NFL Draft Scout

Rang is another analyst that really likes the selection of Delpit, rating him as the 26th overall player in the class.

It's unfair to see Rang doesn't like Jordan Elliott, but he does note the risk, saying he's the biggest boom or bust prospect the Browns took in this class. Elliott lost thirty pounds ahead of his last collegiate season and though Pro Football Focus adores him and his ability to impact both the run and the pass, his production doesn't really reflect it as much as one would hope.

Rang isn't terribly high on selections Jacob Phillips from LSU or Donovan Peoples-Jones from Michigan, though there's quite a bit of difference between the third and sixth round.

It's interesting that Rang thinks Harrison Bryant, the fourth round tight end from Florida Atlantic, is in the Austin Hooper mold, since the Browns signed Hooper in free agency.

In addition to Wills, Rang liked the selection of Nick Harris, the fifth round pick out of Washington.

I’m not as sure about some of the other picks, but one doesn’t have to squint hard at all to envision Harris and the aforementioned Wills becoming two of Baker Mayfield’s favorite teammates and best blockers in the not too distant future. At a short and stumpy 6-1, 293 pounds, Harris doesn’t look the part of a starting NFL offensive lineman but he uses his natural leverage advantage to great effectiveness, getting push at the point of attack and anchoring like a ship at port. It is Harris’ remarkable quickness and agility, however, which will make Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt happy, as the four-year starter and Senior Bowl standout almost skips to the second level to peel off linebackers.

Of the draft picks the Browns selected, Wills is the only one who's projected to step right in and start. Delpit, Ellliott and Phillips will compete for reps, but the current situation with COVID-19 might limit how much they are able to contribute.