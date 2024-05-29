Rodney McLeod On Return To Browns: "The Story Was Not Complete"
"Unfinished business" has been a common theme behind many Browns players deciding to return to Cleveland in 2024. That includes veteran safety Rodney McLeod.
During a recent stop on NFL Total Access, the veteran safety opened up about his intentions to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. Several weeks later, McLeod joined Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams to talk even more about his decision to return to Cleveland for one last ride.
One of the biggest motivating factors for the Super Bowl LII champion was his belief that there's a greater story to tell with the Browns in 2024.
"[Getting injured] really made my decision that much easier to return because I felt as though the story was left incomplete," McLeod explained. "That just doesn't sit right with me. I need to make sure I put a period on it, or hopefully an exclamation mark behind that story. That's what made me decide to come back to Cleveland this year and line it up one more time with a great group of men."
McLeod has been recovering from a bicep injury that he suffered late in the season. At the time the ailment landed him on the IR, ending his 2023 campaign prematurely. While McLeod hasn't yet reported to Cleveland's voluntary spring workouts he's spent the offseason rehabbing. As he shared with Adams, he's feeling good ahead of the Browns veteran minicamp.
"I'm feeling great," said McLeod. "I'm really at the point where I can do anything. It's no longer and issue, I'm past that point in the rehab process. So I really can just focus on ball. Because of when it happened during the season, it allowed me to really not rush the process and make sure every marker was checked."
"Some players may treat a season-ending injury as a sign to hang it up, but for McLeod it wasn't the end to the season or career that he wanted for himself. Despite having accomplished plenty throughout his 12-year career already – including winning football's ultimate prize – McLeod told Adams he doesn't think Cleveland didn't get to see "the full version of himself."
Browns fans will get a chance to see McLeod in full effect one last time this fall.
