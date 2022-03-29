Skip to main content

Roger Goodell gives update on Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The latest update from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding Deshaun Watson.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on Tuesday and gave an update on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ability to play next year on time perhaps — as a potential suspension lingers on.

Goodell said, “there’s no timetable” on a decision of if Watson will be suspended or not. The NFL is set to do their own investigation, one that is aside from the criminal investigation that went on. It will be a private investigation at the expense of the league.

“We will seek to get to the bottom of the facts,” said Goodell.

Goodell went on to say if there was a violation of the personal conduct policy, than, “it may trigger something” such as a suspension or fine for Watson.

In the video, you will see Goodell refer to the word discipline. It is not adamant that Watson will be suspended. The league could just hand down a fine and be done with it. It is likely to be a suspension or fine, not both. If either of those don’t come about, Watson will be ready week 1 no issue.

Goodell pointed out that Watson being cleared in the criminal cases to date will help his case, probably saves him from being placed on the exempt list.

