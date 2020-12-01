SI.com
BrownsDigest
Ronnie Harrison Out 4 to 6 Weeks Per Report

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison is going to miss four to six weeks with a shoulder injury he sustained against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's still not clear what the nature of the injury he suffered was, but whether it was on the field in the immediate aftermath of the hit or the time it took for the Browns to get an update on the injury suggested it was going to be significant.

The team also claimed Tedric Thompson off of waivers on Monday, which suggested the Browns knew they would be missing Harrison for some length of time.

The loss of Harrison is significant as he has been one of the best players on the defense this season after he was acquired from the Jaguars right before the season. His size and versatility proved incredibly useful for the Browns and he was one of the more reliable tacklers on the team.

The injury may allow Harrison to return potentially for the postseason if the Browns qualify. Not having Harrison for both the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens is a significant challenge for the Browns, but the New York Jets and Giants as well as what could be a Pittsburgh Steelers team resting players for the postseason might make Harrison's absence relatively minor.

Karl Joseph has stepped in for Harrison in each of the last two games where Harrison had to leave early. Joseph is capable, but clearly the Browns are better when they have Harrison at their disposal.

Cabot has also reported that the Browns have placed Harrison on injured reserve and activated Myles Garrett off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team had initially said they planned to activate Garrett on Wednesday, but the roster spot available due to Harrison going to injured reserve, they went ahead and activated Garrett.

