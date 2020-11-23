SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Ronnie Harrison Suffers Bone Bruise, Considered Day to Day

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison had an MRI on Monday and the results came back revealing he had suffered a bone bruise and is considered day to day per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Harrison left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury and after attempting to come back into the game but struggling, he was ultimately ruled out for the second half.

It's good news that Harrison didn't suffer a bigger injury as he has been one of the best players on the team's defense this season. He was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick as the season was about to begin, initially in what seemed to be a move to address depth after Grant Delpit suffered a ruptured Achilles'.

Once he started getting opportunities to play, he quickly showed how impactful he could be and ultimately made himself indispensable. His length and versatility have proven a huge benefit to the Browns defense as he largely operates as a strong safety, but has been in the box and performed well there.

It's possible that Harrison could miss the game against his former team this week as the Browns are set to face the Jaguars. As much as he may want to be out there to play against the team that traded him, the Browns may think it's prudent to let him sit against the 1-9 Jaguars, so he can be available for games against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in back to back weeks.

If Harrison can't go, Karl Joseph will fill in for him as he did against the Eagles, largely playing well in his stead.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles in their week eleven matchup. Live updates and commentary throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Myles Garrett Ruled Out Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns confirmed that Myles Garrett will be out against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to the positive COVID-19 test he had on Friday.

Pete Smith

Denzel Ward Getting MRI On Calf

Monday, it was announced that corner Denzel Ward would undergo an MRI on his calf.

Pete Smith

Ugly Weather, Score Doesn't Diminish Browns Win Over Eagles

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, earning their seventh win, but while the weather and the score were ugly, the game for the Browns wasn't. It demonstrated more staying power than they otherwise have shown this season.

Pete Smith

Browns Should Extend KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge has been almost strangely valuable to the Cleveland Browns this season and the game against the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted it, providing an argument for why the Browns should extend his contract.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Left Guard Andrew Norwell Out Against Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their worst game of the season and as they turn to face the Cleveland Browns, they find out they will be without left guard Andrew Norwell, who will be out this week.

Pete Smith

Browns Ronnie Harrison Heads To Locker Room With Leg Injury, Ruled Out For Second Half

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison went down with a leg injury and limped off the field. After a brief evaluation in the medical tent, he has been taken to the locker room.

Pete Smith

Browns vs Eagles: Inactives List

The inactives list for the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Reacts To Cleveland Browns Win Over The Philadelphia Eagles

Myles Garrett was inactive as he is out with covid, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts during the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

BrandonLittle

How To Watch: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at how to watch the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, and more!

BrandonLittle