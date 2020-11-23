Ronnie Harrison Suffers Bone Bruise, Considered Day to Day

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison had an MRI on Monday and the results came back revealing he had suffered a bone bruise and is considered day to day per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Harrison left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury and after attempting to come back into the game but struggling, he was ultimately ruled out for the second half.

It's good news that Harrison didn't suffer a bigger injury as he has been one of the best players on the team's defense this season. He was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick as the season was about to begin, initially in what seemed to be a move to address depth after Grant Delpit suffered a ruptured Achilles'.

Once he started getting opportunities to play, he quickly showed how impactful he could be and ultimately made himself indispensable. His length and versatility have proven a huge benefit to the Browns defense as he largely operates as a strong safety, but has been in the box and performed well there.

It's possible that Harrison could miss the game against his former team this week as the Browns are set to face the Jaguars. As much as he may want to be out there to play against the team that traded him, the Browns may think it's prudent to let him sit against the 1-9 Jaguars, so he can be available for games against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in back to back weeks.

If Harrison can't go, Karl Joseph will fill in for him as he did against the Eagles, largely playing well in his stead.