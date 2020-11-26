Jedrick Wills Remains Out With Illness, Will Need Another Negative Test To Play

Jedrick Wills has missed practice Wednesday and Thursday as the Cleveland Browns will be traveling to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday. Wills has been out with an “illness”, but has tested negative to this point.

If Wills can test negative again tomorrow, he will be good to go against the Jaguars. He has to test negative three straight days to insure he is indeed negative of COVID-19. If the rookie is unable to go, it will be swing tackle Chris Hubbard playing out at left tackle.

Hubbard was just activated from the COVID-19 list today after missing a couple weeks with a positive test. Hubbard has had to step in at right tackle and right guard at times this season, he has been versatile. The play of Hubbard has been just about all you can ask for, he’s a very capable backup, but won’t blow you away. This comes at rather good timing if Wills has to miss the matchup with the Jaguars, Cleveland will have some capability to work with.

Other than the unknown status of Wills, the offensive line should be pretty much intact against the Jaguars. That is of course barring any unforeseen positive test or injury that occurs. Wills has a rookie of the week under his belt so far this season and has played rather well. He has had some growing pains, but looks every part of the Browns future at left tackle.