Roster moves: Browns tender three ERFAs

Cleveland Browns have made a couple of roster moves Monday afternoon by tendering three players.

Cleveland Browns have made roster moves in addition to placing the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku. The team opted to tender three players, which are exclusive rights free agents:

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

G Michael Dunn

OL Blake Hance

Bradley joined the Browns in 2020 as an un-drafted free agent and has played in eight games. Bradley had four catches for 64 yards in 2021.

Dunn was important for Cleveland at times, as he started two games at right guard and appeared in 14 games in 2021.

Hance played in all 17 games in 2021, starting eight of those. From a guy that Baker Mayfield did not know, to playing regularly.

