Browns Dealing With Injuries, COVID-19 Issues Amid Thanksgiving Holiday

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed injury and COVID-19 challenges the team is dealing with around the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most notably, Stefanski says the team has considered the possibility corner Denzel Ward could be placed on injured reserve, which would keep him out at least three games. Ward has not been placed on IR at this point, but Stefanski said he's week to week.

Free safeties Andrew Sendejo and Sheldrick Redwine are both considered day to day. Larry Ogunjobi is dealing with an ankle issue and is staying home Wednesday, but is expected back on Thursday.

On the COVID-19 front, the Browns have opened the facility after another positive test was revealed Wednesday morning. No one has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at this point, but that is expected later. Stefanski mentioned that several players will not be at practice and that practice will be spaced out to avoid further potential issues.

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard might be back this week, activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but fullback Andy Janovich, defensive ends Myles Garrett and Joe Jackson will not be.

One piece of positive news is that Ronnie Harrison is expected to practice and could be available on Sunday. He suffered a bone bruise which caused him to miss the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stefanski noted that the repeated positive tests for COVID-19 are not having an impact on the coaching staff or the team, but has also stressed to his players about being vigilant in order to prevent further issues.

