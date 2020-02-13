BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is and has been working in an advisory capacity with the Cleveland Browns. This means that soon after Andrew Berry took the job as the general manager, Grigson came on board and has been helping the team with draft prep. The two have had a relationship with since Berry worked with the Colts and he values his insight.

Since he was let go by the Colts, Grigson has worked in advisory roles with the Browns as well as the Seattle Seahawks. Publicly, Grigson's reputation hasn't been good. After he hit on Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton in the first draft running the Colts, which prompted him to be regarded highly among NFL personnel, his drafts steadily dropped in quality. Further, Grigson had a reputation for being abrasive and he was involved in a few power struggles in Indianapolis before his ouster.

The hope for the Browns is that he's learned from past failures and in an advisory role, proves useful to Berry and the Browns. A move that may not be popular, even among those who embraced the hires of Kevin Stefanski and Berry immediately, it does further their goal for alignment.

It will be interesting to see if Grigson's advisory role is largely due to the fact the Browns obviously lost their Director of Pro Personnel, their Director of College Scouting and their Assistant General Manager when Berry was hired and Grigson is there to help fill that void, then after this draft, they will hire permanent replacements. The other possibility is that Grigson could ultimately be hired to fill one of those roles when they decide to fill out the front office.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Scott Peters as their assistant offensive line coach. Peters, who played eight years in the NFL, has also won multiple championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and founded Tip of the Spear.

Pete Smith

AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

The NFL is reinstating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Pete Smith

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 4

With a small pause in the draft process before the NFL Scouting Combine and now that the Cleveland Browns have their regime set up, it seemed like a good time to take another look at what they might do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

The Cleveland Browns are adding Jason Tarver to Joe Woods' defensive staff as the team's linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. Tarver has experience as a defensive coordinator in addition to being a linebackers coach.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCartney most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and it stands to reason that working with quarterbacks will be at least part of his job with the Browns.

Pete Smith

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

According to reports, Joe Woods intends to a sign a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Kevin Stefanski.

Shawn Stevenson

Report: Browns to Hire Chris Kiffin to New Staff, Comes From Familiar Roots

Reports are out that the Browns will be adding another new face to the revamped staff, this one in Chris Kiffin, last with San Francisco.

BrandonLittle