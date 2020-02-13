Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is and has been working in an advisory capacity with the Cleveland Browns. This means that soon after Andrew Berry took the job as the general manager, Grigson came on board and has been helping the team with draft prep. The two have had a relationship with since Berry worked with the Colts and he values his insight.

Since he was let go by the Colts, Grigson has worked in advisory roles with the Browns as well as the Seattle Seahawks. Publicly, Grigson's reputation hasn't been good. After he hit on Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton in the first draft running the Colts, which prompted him to be regarded highly among NFL personnel, his drafts steadily dropped in quality. Further, Grigson had a reputation for being abrasive and he was involved in a few power struggles in Indianapolis before his ouster.

The hope for the Browns is that he's learned from past failures and in an advisory role, proves useful to Berry and the Browns. A move that may not be popular, even among those who embraced the hires of Kevin Stefanski and Berry immediately, it does further their goal for alignment.

It will be interesting to see if Grigson's advisory role is largely due to the fact the Browns obviously lost their Director of Pro Personnel, their Director of College Scouting and their Assistant General Manager when Berry was hired and Grigson is there to help fill that void, then after this draft, they will hire permanent replacements. The other possibility is that Grigson could ultimately be hired to fill one of those roles when they decide to fill out the front office.