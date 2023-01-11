Schedule Known for Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator Interviewing

A look at the schedule Cleveland Browns will follow as they look for their next defensive coordinator.

Cleveland Browns are in search of the next leader for their defense. After firing Joe Woods following the 7-10 season, the Browns are in search of a new defensive coordinator. Things are quickly coming together as the Browns will interview Jim Schwartz today, but according to a report.

The Schwartz interview will be followed by the Browns interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores on Thursday for the open job.

According to Albert Breer, the Browns are still working out interview details for Seattle Seahawks assistant Sean Desai and New England Patriots assistant Jarod Mayo.

Cleveland looks to be moving fast, wasting no time in getting the right guy. So expect this process to come together and finish out pretty quickly.

