Schefter: Browns Requesting Permission to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

The Cleveland Browns are wasting little time to get started on their coaching search. After relieving Freddie Kitchens of his duties Sunday night, the team has already requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as of Monday morning, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is interesting on a number of fronts. Beyond the fact McDaniels was head coach of the Denver Broncos years ago, he accepted the job to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts two years ago, only to then pull out of the deal the next day. His agent at the time, Bob Lamonte fired him and the general manager of the Colts, Chris Ballard, was very good friend with current Browns general manager, John Dorsey.

Dorsey, the head of the Browns coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Freddie Kitchens, wanted no part of McDaniels and despite reported interest, the two sides never spoke.

Reportedly, the interest in McDaniels is at least partly a result of Dee Haslam according to Ben Allbright of Pro Football Network. What that dynamic would mean with Dorsey there is unclear.

The other part of this that stands out is this would be the third different Patriots assistant the Browns would have hired to be their head coach this millennium. They hired Romeo Crennel and Eric Mangini to be head coaches previously.

McDaniels was one of the people that was believed to love Baker Mayfield in New England when there were reports that the Patriots had considered trading up to get him.