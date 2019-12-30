BrownsMaven
Schefter: Browns Requesting Permission to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are wasting little time to get started on their coaching search. After relieving Freddie Kitchens of his duties Sunday night, the team has already requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as of Monday morning, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is interesting on a number of fronts. Beyond the fact McDaniels was head coach of the Denver Broncos years ago, he accepted the job to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts two years ago, only to then pull out of the deal the next day. His agent at the time, Bob Lamonte fired him and the general manager of the Colts, Chris Ballard, was very good friend with current Browns general manager, John Dorsey.

Dorsey, the head of the Browns coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Freddie Kitchens, wanted no part of McDaniels and despite reported interest, the two sides never spoke.

Reportedly, the interest in McDaniels is at least partly a result of Dee Haslam according to Ben Allbright of Pro Football Network. What that dynamic would mean with Dorsey there is unclear.

The other part of this that stands out is this would be the third different Patriots assistant the Browns would have hired to be their head coach this millennium. They hired Romeo Crennel and Eric Mangini to be head coaches previously.

McDaniels was one of the people that was believed to love Baker Mayfield in New England when there were reports that the Patriots had considered trading up to get him.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Draft Position Set For The Browns After 6-10 Season, Four Game Losing Streak Leaves Impact

BrandonLittle

2020 NFL Draft spot set for the Cleveland Browns, one certainty amongst the changes

Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Per Team's Twitter Account

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens per the team's twitter account. They have to determine if they will make any other changes to their organization before proceeding to find their next one.

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is not sure about his future with the team, specificallly as it relates to Freddie Kitchens as the head coach.

Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Productivity Woes

Shawn Stevenson

The defensive line has not entirely lived up to the expectations this season. Their production has been average and big-name players are not playing every game.

The Looming Decision on Kareem Hunt

Pete Smith

Among the decisions the Cleveland Browns will have to make this offseason on how to proceed into 2020 is the future of restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns have a number of potential avenues they could go with Hunt.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 3

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns season has been a failure and now they must search for answers on how to avoid repeating it in 2020. Among those decisions will be the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and with increased pressure to deliver, it's another opportunity to look at some of their potential options.

Browns Players Are Sick, Njoku's Chances of Playing Don't Receive Ringing Endorsement

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have a number of players questionable for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson are for injuries while Odell Beckham, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown are for illness. David Njoku's chances of playing don't seem great and Richardson was notified of a fine.

Is This The Final Week of David Njoku's Career in Cleveland?

Pete Smith

Between comments made by John Dorsey before the season and the fact that he's now sitting idle on game days, it's worth considering the possibility that the Cleveland Browns are preparing to move on from tight end David Njoku after this season.