Browns Facility Closes Saturday As a Second Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19, Per Report

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have been notified of a second positive test among the coaching staff that has caused the facility to be closed on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns were forced to close their facility Saturday due to a second positive COVID-19 test among the coaching staff, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. They were already going to be without passing coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has released the following statement. 

“The team will continue virtual meetings as the facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted. We will consult with league medical professionals on the appropriate next steps.”

Callie Brownson is going to step in and perform the in-game duties in place of O'Shea, but depending on which additional coach has to miss the game, they will need to dig deeper into their reserves.

Much of the Browns success comes from their cohesion with the coaching staff, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, when it comes to getting play calls in on time and avoiding disruption due to substitutions.

The team operated seamlessly earlier in the season when tight ends coach Drew Petzing missed a game due to the birth of his first child. Without O'Shea, the Browns would likely be able to get by without issue. When it adds up, that can cause some problems.

News

