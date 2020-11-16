Browns Shut Down Facility Monday as Second Player Tests Positive

The Cleveland Browns have announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and are taking actions to isolate the player and contact trace. The team has released the following statement.

“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our NFL-NFLPA standard protocols, the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Fresh off of their victory against the Houston Texans, the Browns are in the same spot as they were on Friday. Shutting down the facility to determine the extent of the damage caused by the virus. Friday, they were fortunate as only Chris Hubbard had to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. There were no close contacts, which would've missed the game.

If there's good news, it's that close contacts in this case, assuming they continue to test negative, would be able to return for the game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. They would however miss practice in the process.

Kevin Stefanski declined to comment whether the infected player participated in the game on Sunday. Whenever they place the player on the reserve list or they self identify, that will become clear.

For now, the hope is that whoever is infected, which is unknown at this point, has the best possible outcome in recovering from the virus.