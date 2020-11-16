SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Shut Down Facility Monday as Second Player Tests Positive

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and are taking actions to isolate the player and contact trace. The team has released the following statement.

“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our NFL-NFLPA standard protocols, the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Fresh off of their victory against the Houston Texans, the Browns are in the same spot as they were on Friday. Shutting down the facility to determine the extent of the damage caused by the virus. Friday, they were fortunate as only Chris Hubbard had to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. There were no close contacts, which would've missed the game.

If there's good news, it's that close contacts in this case, assuming they continue to test negative, would be able to return for the game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. They would however miss practice in the process.

Kevin Stefanski declined to comment whether the infected player participated in the game on Sunday. Whenever they place the player on the reserve list or they self identify, that will become clear.

For now, the hope is that whoever is infected, which is unknown at this point, has the best possible outcome in recovering from the virus.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

vinciberry

Browns vs Texans: Inactives List

Much of the talk leading up to the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Houston Texans centers around the players the Browns will have back this week while the Texans find themselves undermanned.

Pete Smith

No Mas - Nick Chubb End Texans, Embodies Team Mantra In Win

In the game deciding play to defeat the Houston Texans, Nick Chubb exemplified everything the Cleveland Browns have said they want to be.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Among Six 6-3 Teams in AFC

Coming off their victory over the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns find themselves at 6-3 along with five other teams in the AFC Conference. They can't all make the playoffs.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Tale of the tape between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, where to watch!

BrandonLittle

by

vinciberry

Nick Chubb Formally Activated From Injured Reserve, Promote Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns have officially activated Nick Chubb from injured reserve as well as announcing the promotion of Michael Dunn to boost the offensive line depth for the game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith

Browns Must Set Confident Tone For Second Half of Season Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns are in a better position heading into the game against the Houston Texans than at any point in the season, which is why this game becomes important for setting a tone for the rest of the year.

Pete Smith

Browns Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller Will Play, Texans David Johnson, Senio Kelemete Won't

The Cleveland Browns announced after practice Friday that guard Wyatt Teller and running back Nick Chubb would play this week against the Houston Texans. The Texans announced that both running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete have been ruled out, still in the concussion protocol.

Pete Smith

Browns Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, But No Close Contacts, Facility Reopens

The Cleveland Browns have their first positive test for COVID-19 from a player this season. They closed the facility until they were able to complete contract tracing, which came back with no close contacts.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Face a Familiar Face on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will go up against one of their past head coaches, one that seen some success while in Orange and brown.

BrandonLittle