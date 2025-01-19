NFL Legend Delivers Bad News for Browns' QB Plans
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the general consensus is that they will take a quarterback.
However, things could get complicated for the Browns.
The Tennessee Titans are picking first, and momentum is building toward the Titans selecting Cam Ward at the top spot. That would leave Shedeur Sanders for Cleveland, but there seems to be a chance that Deion Sanders would not let his son play for the Browns.
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe—a close friend of Deion's—hinted during a recent episode of The Nightcap that he doesn't think Shedeur will head to Cleveland for that reason.
"I don't think Prime wants Shedeur to go there. I do not," Sharpe told Chad Johnson.
Of course, if the Titans select Sanders, then the Browns can simply choose Ward at No. 2, but there has also been speculation that Deion would not want Shedeur going to Tennessee, either.
In that case, the Titans would select Ward, and the Browns would be stuck without a quarterback.
Momentum has been building toward Cleveland going with a non-quarterback at No. 2, which could very well be because the organization already knows that it doesn't have a shot at Sanders.
This is also why there have been rumors that the Browns could pursue a signal-caller on the free-agent market.
Cleveland's history with quarterback has not been good, so it is hard to imagine Deion—who has said he will intervene at draft time—permitting his son to play for the Browns.
This could end up being a mess for Cleveland.