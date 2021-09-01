Jets Sign Sheldrick Redwine

Former Cleveland Browns safety, who was released on cut down day, has agreed to sign a free agent contract with the New York Jets.

Former Cleveland Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine has signed with the New York Jets according to Drew Rosenhaus, his agent. Redwine was released by the Browns in an effort to get to their final 53 and after clearing waivers, the Jets have opted to sign him to a contract.

The former fourth round pick out of Miami(FL) shined in opportunities to start at the end of his rookie season. Unfortunately, it did not get better in his second year and he missed a lot of time in training camp this year.

Redwine is not bad in coverage and offers tremendous straight line speed, but he tackled incredibly poorly for the Browns. After losing rookie second round pick Grant Delpit, who was penciled in to start at free safety in 2020, the Browns chose Andrew Sendejo to start over Redwine. Sendejo was signed largely to operate in the slot and was awful as he played out of position playing the deep middle.

Nevertheless, Sendejo was a more reliable tackler where Redwine struggled. It's not as if Redwine did not play either. He ended up playing a quarter of defensive snaps for the Browns in 2020, but did not perform well.

In addition to the fact that Redwine spent much of the 2021 training watching from the sidelines due to injury, Browns sixth round rookie Richard LeCounte III took advantage of his opportunities, particularly in the preseason.

LeCounte doesn't tackle either, but he was able to showcase more range and ability to make plays on the ball.

The Jets are hoping that Redwine will shine with a new opportunity. Redwine was a really interesting person off the field. Intelligent, thoughtful and put a lot of effort into outreach.

