Should Browns Consider Pursuing Justin Fields?
The Cleveland Browns are being urged aggressively to replace Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback. Whether that is done during the season or in the offseason, something needs to change.
Unless Watson can bounce back strong and put up star-caliber numbers throughout the rest of the season, a change at quarterback seems likely to be in the cards.
That brings up the question, who could the Browns consider pursuing to replace Watson?
Some believe they could target a rookie with their first-round quarterback that is expected to be high. Others believe they could target a trade or potentially signing a quarterback.
Could one potential option end up being former Ohio State star and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields?
Fields has been the starting quarterback for the Steelers so far this season with Russell Wilson out due to injury. He has performed well and has shown notable improvement from his time with the Chicago Bears.
At this point in time, Fields is scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason. Depending on what the Steelers do with him, he could be available for a team like Cleveland to swoop in and pursue him.
So far this season with Pittsburgh, Fields has completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 961 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also picked up 172 yards and three scores on the ground.
He is still just 25 years old and is looking more and more like a potential franchise quarterback.
It seems likely that the Steelers will end up inking him to a long-term deal, but that hasn't been done yet. Should he reach free agency, the Browns should absolutely see if they can make a move for him.
Of course, Cleveland will be limited in what they can offer. Watson's contract is going to tie them up for the next couple of years. But, if the price is reasonable, they may be able to swing something to bring him in. If Pittsburgh sells high on him ahead of the deadline, the Browns could try to acquire him via a trade.
With how he has played this season, the trade route is extremely unlikely.
All of that being said, Fields may not be a very likely option, but for now he is scheduled to be available in the offseason. If he does hit the open market, he would be a perfect Watson replacement target for Cleveland.
At the very least, it's an interesting option to think about.