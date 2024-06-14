Sights And Sounds From Browns' Minicamp
Mandatory minicamp has officially concluded for the Cleveland Browns after three days of practice from Tuesday-Thursday.
Take a look back at each day this week.
Tuesday
Myles Garrett is back on the field with the defense.
All smiles from David Njoku.
Juan Thornhill runs through a drill with the secondary.
Jameis Winston drops a perfect pass in to Jerome Ford. The running back adjusts in the air to make a great catch.
Deshaun Watson finds Cedric Tillman.
Watson hits Elijah Moore twice, Cedric Tillman once and David Njoku once.
Za'Darius Smith is "ready to eat" in year ten.
Dawand Jones once again closes out practice with his best Cristiano Ronaldo goal impression.
Photos From Tuesday
Wednesday
Za'Darius Smith gets day two started.
Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith celebrate with a shoulder bump.
Quinton Jefferson breaks down the huddle with the defensive linemen.
Myles Garrett smiles for the camera.
David Bell, Cedric Tillman and the rest of the wide receivers catch passes through contact.
Tyler Huntley launches a deep pass to Matt Landers.
Myles Garrett shows some bend around the edge and finishes the tackle dummy off with one hand.
David Njoku flips his hair after taking off his helmet.
Jordan Hicks picks off Jameis Winston and then shovel passes the ball to Juan Thornhill.
Jim Donovan closes out practice on day two.
Photos From Wednesday
Thursday
Deshaun Watson runs out for the last day of minicamp.
Watson delivers a strike to David Njoku along the far sideline.
Many of the players acknowledge the camera as they head out to the field.
Tony Fields jumps in front of a Watson pass intended for Njoku.
Alex Wright versus Devin Bush and then Mike Hall Jr. versus Nathaniel Watson in a battle of defensive line versus linebackers.
Martin Emerson Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Njoku in the end zone.
Greg Newsome II and Grant Delpit practice their celebration.
Deshaun Watson drops a pass in to David Bell downfield.
Jaelon Darden beats the defense downfield and hauls in a pass from Watson.
David Njoku blows a kiss to the camera.
Juan Thornhill shows some love to the camera as well.
Photos From Thursday
The Cleveland Browns will be off until July, when the team heads to West Virginia for the start of training camp at The Greenbrier.