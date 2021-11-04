Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Browns Sign FB Johnny Stanton to Practice Squad

    Thursday, the Cleveland Browns signed fullback Johnny Stanton to the practice squad after waiving him from the active roster on Tuesday.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns signed fullback Johnny Stanton back to the practice squad on Thursday after waiving him from the active roster on Tuesday. The Browns are set to bring back fullback Andy Janovich to the active roster off of injured reserve after missing three games with a hamstring injury, though he has yet to be officially activated.

    Stanton, who has been the backup to Janovich from the practice squad for the past two seasons, was able to finally get an opportunity to produce in a regular season game.

    He proved critical to the Browns in their victory over the Denver Broncos. Stanton contributed a few key first down runs in short yardage situations and had a receiving touchdown by the goal line, the first touchdown of his career.

    Stanton isn't quite as physical as Janovich, often referred to the gold standard of zone blocking fullbacks. However, Stanton clearly showed he can help the team as a situational runner and as a pass catcher, so he may not be as effective as a lead blocker, but he can help a team in a number of ways.

    If for some reason Janovich is unable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns will simply activate Stanton, which is why they waived him on Tuesday, so they could make sure he would be available if he was back on the practice squad.

    For now, the plan is to get Janovich back in the starting lineup and continue to have Stanton play a valuable role from the practice squad.

    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a touchdown on a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (not pictured) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
