Steelers Acquire CB Ahkello Witherspoon from Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks in order to acquire cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Steelers continue to look for defensive help, this time in the secondary as they get ready for the start of the 2021 regular season. Earlier in the preseason, the Steelers traded for linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh has a defensive line group that is second to none, but everything behind that has some question marks, so the Steelers are hoping they can at least mitigate some of their issues with these acquisitions.

Earlier this week, corner Joe Haden approached the Steelers about a contact extension and came out of it with the understanding this would be his last season for the Steelers.

Witherspoon is a 27 year old corner, who signed with a the Seahawks this offseason. The deal was for $4 million total including a signing bonus of $2.5 million split into this season and then a void year. The Seahawks will have to eat that bonus.

The Steelers will owe Witherspoon $1.5 million in salary this year, which is guaranteed. If the Steelers are happy with him, they could seek to retain him after this year.

The Steelers open their season against the Buffalo Bills on the road, which will be a daunting test after a difficult offseason of transition both on the coaching staff as well as their roster.

READ MORE: Browns Film Room: Jordan Elliott's Improvement Evident