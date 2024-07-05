Steelers' Cam Heyward Reiterates His Hatred For Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward caused quite a stir last month when he hinted that the Cleveland Browns could be a possibility if he hits free agency next March.
Heyward is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Steelers, and it's looking more and more like 2024 could be his final year in Pittsburgh.
However, Heyward recently said that he has no intention of ever signing with the Browns, noting that his wife became physically ill at the mere though to it.
Now, the defensive lineman has doubled down on his clear hatred for Cleveland, once again stating that he will never join the Steelers' AFC North rivals.
"Steelers fans took it very literal," Heyward said on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Steelers Depot). "When I was talking to the reporter at the time, it was more like, 'You know, I could play elsewhere. I've got family elsewhere. I've got family in Georgia. I've got family in Cleveland.'"
Not surprisingly, Steel City did not take too kindly to Heyward's remarks.
"And Pittsburgh was not too happy about that. And rightfully so. I would never want to play for not only a rival, but a team that's just so close that there's such bad blood there," Heyward continued. "I don't think I could do that. But my wife being from Cleveland was just not for it at all. I was like, 'Babe, I'm not going to Cleveland. You don't have to worry about that.'"
The Browns already have a glut along the interior of their defensive line as it is, but they would almost certainly make room for Heyward if he decided to cross over to the dark side.
That being said, the 35-year-old seems to be in decline.
Heyward made six straight trips to the Pro Bowl between 2017 and 2022, but last season, injuries limited him to just 11 games. During that time, he finished with 33 tackles and two sacks. That came one year after racking up 74 tackles and 10.5 sacks.
The Ohio State product has also earned three First-Team All-Pro selections.