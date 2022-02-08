Steelers Interested in ESPN Commentator For Vacant General Manager Position

Pittsburgh Steelers are heading in a new direction with the departure of Kevin Colbert and Ben Roethlisberger. Steelers are noted to have interest in ESPN commentator Louis Riddick, for their open general manager position.

Riddick is a well-liked voice on ESPN and played in the NFL from 1991-1999. Also, Riddick has 10 years of experience in player personnel and scouting roles.

This could be a potential hire that is good for all minorities hoping to land a big time job in the NFL. It is unknown at this time when the interview will take place. Colbert’s original plan was to stay with the team at least through the draft.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!