With Offseason Program Started, Kevin Stefanski Gets to Talk Football, Provides Some Good News

In his first two seasons as head coach, Kevin Stefanski has had altered offseasons due to COVID-19, so between the potential for his normal offseason and the acquisition of players like Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, he was excited to be back to work.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was available to the media for questions on the second day of the team's offseason program, his first normal offseason as a head coach. Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper are at the facility working out, but the biggest news of the day may have been an update on right tackle Jack Conklin.

Stefanski was asked several questions about Baker Mayfield, who continues to sit in limbo. He did not show up in Berea nor was he expected to as he waits to find out where he will be playing next season. The Browns head coach was not inclined to address the idea the team disrespected Mayfield in their handling of the situation, simply saying, "It really is a unique situation."

Unless General Manager Andrew Berry tells Stefanski they aren't trading Mayfield and to get him ready to be the starter if Watson is suspended, Mayfield is no longer a factor for Stefanski. His focus is on his new quarterback room including Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs to As a result, he has no reason to add anything to the Mayfield conversation.

Watson has been in Berea for two days, which means two days of work and progress. He's learning the offense and trying to start building relationships with teammates. Stefanski said of Watson, "We've only really been able to talk football the last week." Although Stefanski didn't specifically mention his ongoing civil lawsuits, this felt like a reference to them.

The Browns and Watson are working on adapting their offensive scheme to each other. Without actually seeing it, it's difficult to know what that would look like, but the Browns are going to take advantage of his mobility, but are likely to adapt some of the passing concepts he's had success with while with the Houston Texans. Likewise, Watson is openminded about learning more. Stefanski said, "He wants to grow as a player and try different concepts"

Stefanski had nothing to offer when it came to Watson's legal issues, simply saying, "We will work through those things." Likewise, he has no update on any disciplinary action with Watson. Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that could happen a few weeks after the NFL Draft.

On Amari Cooper, Stefanski said, "Coops been great. Very responsive to coaching. He's not the loudest guy in the world, but he's very, very thoughtful...good teammate. He's a guy that really works hard. He puts in the work."

With both Cooper and Watson being acquired this offseason, it's valuable they are in the building to continue to learn the offense and start to build a productive relationship.

The best news of the day might have been in regards to Jack Conklin. Conklin is in Berea as he continues to rehab from the torn patella tendon he suffered last season. It's not clear what on schedule means as far as his return goes, but when the Browns and Conklin reworked his contract, there seemed to be cautious optimism. That continues to be the case.

The Browns have James Hudson who was forced into action as a rookie who could see a significant amount of reps in training camp that could benefit him. Chris Hubbard was also re-signed, which gives them another veteran option. Like Conklin, Hubbard suffered a season-ending injury last year. For Hubbard it was a triceps injury.

Right tackle is a position the Browns though they were prepared for last season, but injuries on the offensive line added quickly. A more experienced Hudson should help prevent a similar outcome this season.