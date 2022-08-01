Skip to main content

BREAKING: Suspension announced for Browns Deshaun Watson

A decision has been reached on the possible suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

At last, the suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been announced. What seemed to be the likely outcome has finally come to reality. The Browns will be without their quarterback for six games in the 2022 season. Watson will not be fined, according to the initial report by Adam Schefter.

Both the NFL and NFLPA will have a chance to try to change the suspension if they do not see it fits the happenings.

Cleveland is set to roll with Jacoby Brissett as the team’s backup. Brissett was signed as a free agent following the pickup of Watson for the Browns. Cleveland operated all along as if a suspension would take place. They wanted to be prepared for it and believed that Watson was the kind of player you’re okay with missing a few games when you have him over the next few years at least.

Browns will start the season at Carolina, before coming home to host the New York Jets in week two. Cleveland will need to get off to a nice start without Watson to help their franchise quarterback once he is back. A decent start to the season for the Browns would put less pressure on Watson needing to come in and win nearly every game.

Now, we just have to wait and see if either side will look for a change in the suspension. After months of discussion, a decision on Watson’s punishment is here.

