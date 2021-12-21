Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Takkarist McKinley Tore His Achilles' Against Raiders

    The Cleveland Browns were depleted against the Las Vegas Raiders, making the loss of pass rusher Takkarist McKinley to a torn Achilles' all the more panful.
    After Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley rolled to his right in an attempt to extend a play, pass rusher Takkarist McKinley was able to track down the elusive passer and knock the ball out of his outstretched hand resulting in a fumble the Cleveland Browns were able to receover. It was one of the pivotal plays that enabled the Browns to secure the victory over the Ravens. A week later against the Las Vegas Raiders, McKinley was in tears as he was helped onto a cart to be taken off the field.

    The worst fears for McKinley and the Browns were confirmed. McKinley tore his Achilles'.

    What had been a challenging but rewarding season for McKinley now ends in heartbreak. 

    The Browns wanted McKinley on this team, having attempted to acquire him multiple times before they were able to sign him n free agency. They stuck with him.

    Before the season, McKinley took a month away from the team for personal reasons and the Browns never blinked. He battled groin issues that limited his impact during the season, but when he was on the field, the Browns were thrilled to have him. A pass rush threat that fit beautifully along with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, McKinley gave them a raw speed threat that could chase down athletic passers.

    His statistical production is ordinary with one exception. In 11 games, 319 snaps, McKinley forced three fumbles. That was what he was signed to bring this team. A player that could make a splash and create turnovers. McKinley had been playing better in recent weeks as he got healthier. Just when it seemed like he was rounding into the player the Browns believed he could be, he suffers a devastating setback.

    Now, McKinley's future is up in the air. The timing of the injury is difficult, not unlike when Olivier Vernon suffered the same injury the final regular game of the 2020 season for the Browns. He's still not on a team and may be effectively waiting for the 2022 season, if he comes back at all.

    McKinley is a free agent after this season. The Browns may be more than happy to allow him to use their facilities to recover and rehab in hopes they can re-sign him down the road, should he be healthy. The aforementioned Vernon and safety Grant Delpit may be people he leans on in his recovery, having gone through the same ordeal. 

    The Browns will have to find someone else to fill his role for the 2021 season, if not longer. McKinley will have surgery and then starts a fight for his professional life.

    READ MORE: 4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Heartbreaking Loss to Raiders

    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) is carted off the field during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
