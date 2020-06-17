BrownsDigest
Mike Florio: Teams May Not Take Full 90 Players To Camp

Pete Smith

As the NFL and individual teams try to come up with ways to effectively navigate COVID-19 for the 2020 season, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source, has suggested that some teams might not take 90 players to training camp. They might opt to take 75 to 80 players instead to meet requirements for social distancing and reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

No teams have been mentioned by name, but if this is a tact that teams would take, it would most likely be more veteran teams confident in their roster than younger teams trying to develop one.

This would have the biggest impact on undrafted free agents who are already behind the proverbial eight ball this year. With fewer on-field reps and potentially preseason games cut from the schedule, it makes it more difficult to properly evaluate players and make confident decisions.

As much as this is about safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19, it also provides a useful excuse not to take as many players to camp, because with fewer on-field reps to evaluate, there's less reason to want as many players, since they may not have the snaps necessary to make a proper evaluation.

Teams are going to have a difficult enough time to get rookies able to contribute at all this year. No minicamps and not getting on a practice field until late July at the earliest is a notable hurdle for them to clear. Players who learn by watching tape and studying a playbook will be able to deal with this effectively, but players who are tactile learns are going to be at a notable disadvantage.

As a result, short of a rookie getting injured, arrested, or it's pretty clear they can't play immediately, it's far more likely to see a higher percentage of draft picks make final rosters this year than any in recent memory. This also will be a year where far fewer undrafted rookies make teams.

This bias showed itself in the draft process where teams were far less likely to draft players that did not attend the NFL Scouting Combine. As an example, every player the Browns took was at the combine, even if they didn't work out. They were there for the medical evaluations and interviews.

While the Browns would seemingly be a team that would be unaffected by this type of thought process because so many of their positions are so young, no one should rule out the possibility that they don't simply cut some of their undrafted rookies loose who they don't view as high enough on the depth chart to have a chance.

There are a number of position groups that the team may decide are sewn up enough at this point and they simply focus on specific players, potentially including someone like A.J. Green, the rookie corner from Oklahoma State. 

Perhaps the NFL should enable some type of allowance for a practice squad for training camp where they simply pay players to train at home, but don't go to training camp unless signed to the active roster. Teams could sign players off of each others practice squads. 

The reason it would be important to do this is if something like four to five hundred players are cut before they even compete, they aren't likely to be able to afford not to get more traditional work. Many of them may simply decide they are no longer going to pursue an NFL career, which would be a dramatic loss of potential work force for the NFL. The XFL, should it come back could provide another alternative to ensure players keep playing.

Certainly, reducing the amount of people in training camp would reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. If the NFL were to take a bubble approach and not allow players to leave for the length of training camp, this seemingly wouldn't matter.

