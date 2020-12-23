Wyatt Teller, Sheldon Richardson, Malcolm Smith Won't Practice Wednesday, Andrew Sendejo Cleared to Return

The Cleveland Browns will be practicing without G Wyatt Teller, DT Sheldon Richardson and LB Malcolm Smith on Wednesday, but S Andrew Sendejo was cleared from concussion protocol and will return.

Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), Sheldon Richardson (neck), and Malcolm Smith (hamstring) would not be practicing. Safety Andrew Sendejo was cleared from concussion protocol and will return to practice.

Teller missed the game against the New York Giants with the ankle injury and he might miss this game against the New York Jets in part because it's the Jets. While the Browns can't afford to take them for granted, because they need to win the game, rookie Nick Harris did a good job stepping in at right guard when Chris Hubbard went down with a dislocated kneecap.

Harris's second game might be more difficult than his first because Foley Fotukasi and Quinnen Williams are both tremendous players, but they also have more information to go from and know who they will be facing.

Getting Teller back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially the postseason might be more important as well as prudent in terms of recovery.

Richardson's neck issue is somewhat of an unknown at this point. Stefanksi noted on Monday that Richardson would be okay long term, but that he didn't know if the defensive tackle would be able to practice at all this week. They clearly believe he can return this season or they would've played him on injured reserve, but the timetable is still unclear.

Smith's injury raises questions about the linebacker spot that has been a lingering issue all season long. Jacob Phillips got the start last week as Mack Wilson was inactive for the game. If Smith's hamstring were to keep him out, Wilson might get his opportunity to try to redeem himself. Perhaps more of a precaution, Smith is one of the most veteran members of the defense and he can probably afford to miss practice as much as anyone on that side of the ball and still be prepared.

Sendejo isn't one of the most popular players on the Browns, but they missed his tackling against the Giants. Whatever issues he has in coverage, of which there are many, he will at least come down hill and get involved as a tackler. Unfortunately, that's how he was hurt in the first place, trying to stop J.K. Dobbins at the goal line against the Baltimore Ravens, leading with his head.