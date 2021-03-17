Terrance Mitchell to Sign With Houston Texans

Per a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns free agent corner had agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Mitchell was signed from the Kansas City Chiefs when John Dorsey was the general manager of the team almost as a forgettable addition at corner. It was a three-year deal that really projected him to be depth.

In three seasons, he appeared in 39 games, missing half a season due to a broken arm in 2018. Mitchell wasn't overly fast, but he was tough and competitive that set a tone for a defense that would develop an attitude under then Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams.

Mitchell made an early impression with causing fumbles that first season with the Browns. And when he suffered the injury, the Browns missed his presence there.

The past two seasons, he was largely expected to be depth when the Browns had both Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, but injuries and necessity forced him to keep playing and he did his job. Mitchell consistently left everything he had out on the field and while he was never a great corner, he was certainly a respected player both by teammates and fans.

In 2020, Mitchell appeared in every game, the one corner the Browns had that was able to do it. He was the lynchpin holding the group together as players were rotating in and out of the lineup. Mitchell was also able to be on the field as the Browns clinched their first playoff game in decades, winning in Pittsburgh.

