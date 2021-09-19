Inactive List For Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at the players who will not suit up as the Houston Texans travel to Northeast Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland will go up against Tyrod Taylor today, as was already known. Deshaun Watson is inactive on the non-injury related list - a place he may just stay majority of the season.

The Texans and Browns both will have some players out for this Sunday matchup. For Cleveland, they get some good news.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

T Chris Hubbard

S Richard LeCounte lll

LB Tony Fields ll

DT Tommy Togiai

Beckham Jr. is at least another week away from making his season debut. Beckham is still technically ahead of schedule after the ACL injury last season. The team remains committed to doing what is best for everyone long term and not rushing the process. Number 13 should be out there within the next couple of games.

Last week Chris Hubbard filled in when Jedrick Wills went down. Hubbard is a better right tackle than left and it showed. Though, Hubbard is important to this team as he is versatile and can be moved around a bit. Cleveland will be without him for at least this game.

Jedrick Wills will be active after being questionable with an ankle injury. Wills went through some pregame workouts and will get the start.

In event that Wills can not go the length of the game, the Browns have rookie James Hudson active this week. Blake Hance is another option for Cleveland.

Houston Texans:

WR Anthony Miller

QB Deshaun Watson

TE Brevin Jordan

DB Jimmy Moreland

RB Scottie Phillips

DL Jonathan Greenard

DL Demarcus Walker