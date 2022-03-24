Texas Grand Jury to Hear Evidence on Case Against Deshaun Watson, Browns Already Aware

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has arrived in Cleveland. In the meantime a Texas grand jury is hearing evidence in a case against him.

Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson has arrived in Cleveland and has started his onboarding process. In the meantime a Texas grand jury is hearing evidence in a case against Watson, according to a report from Fox 8 News.

The grand jury met Wednesday to hear the case, but have yet to come forward with the notation of any criminal charges. This is not a new case by any means, according to Watson’s attorney.

“It’s not a new complaint,” said lawyer Rusty Hardin.

The complaint was filed by one of the women in the civil lawsuit cases.

Cleveland was already aware of the case, according to a report. This was something that was already scheduled to happen it looks like.

Browns gave up a boat load of draft picks to acquire the star quarterback, so it was very obvious they felt good about all of the legal issues. Andrew Berry and the front office were noted to have did some work on all of this for months before the trade.

A suspension is still likely, anywhere from 4-8 games, even though there is no criminal charges or conviction. The league has shown in the past if you put yourself in a bad situation, you will be suspended. Ben Roethlisberger and Ezekiel Elliott are examples of that.

