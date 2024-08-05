Cleveland Browns Call On The Dawg Pound To Help Make Huge Decision
Three seasons ago, the Cleveland Browns started a tradition that has become a fan favorite at the end of the offseason. Cleveland again has opened up a vote for fans to decide the field design for the 2024 season.
This has become a fun and engaging way to connect the fanbase to the team and make everyone feel like they play a role.
To the Browns' credit, they have been very liberal with their experimentation of their field designs. They've tried the orange endzone with the massive block "Cleveland," the brown version of the same, a script "Browns" at the start of 2018, orange and brown vertical stripes, orange and brown horizontal stripes, and finally, the block "Browns" with a helmet on one side and the AFC logo on the other.
At the 50-yard line, they used to have just the helmet logo, but since then, they have filtered through the helmet, a blank field and what has become a staple over the past three seasons, Brownie the Elf. While it hasn't yielded the most success, Brownie the Elf has been a fun wrinkle that the fans have decided upon year after year.
This year, fans have three different options for the logo at the 50-yard line. The end zones will be the block "Browns" with the helmet logo on the left side and the AFC logo on the right. At the 50, there are three choices: Brownie the Elf, the helmet, or the new dog logo design that was also crowd-sourced last season.
The poll is up and the voting is live! Make your voice heard on what you want the field to look like in 2024.