Skip to main content

The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.

After a partial holdout that had left Kareem Hunt sidelined during team drills, the Cleveland Browns running back is back participating in Berea today. Hunt was holding out in hope of a new contract, perhaps something was worked out, or he’s just going to ride it out this season.

Hunt is on the last year of a two-year deal he signed with the Browns in 2020. The former Toledo running back is going to make $6.25 million this season and will be a free agent next off-season. One way Hunt may be looking at this situation is to face it head-on, play well, and receive a payday.

No matter how it works out, a nice piece to the Browns' offense is back on the field. Hunt’s days may be numbered in Cleveland in terms of after this season, but for now, he’s a nice compliment to Nick Chubb.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Browns Kareem Hunt in Partial Holdout, Wants New Contract

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one... Reason

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes for yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 13
News

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

By Brandon Little4 hours ago
Kareem Hunt Should be Cleveland Browns X-Factor
News

Browns Kareem Hunt in Partial Holdout, Wants new Contract

By Brandon Little22 hours ago
0F2BD2C8-F553-4400-8462-ED32A16C5772
News

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
9D04A571-C98D-4AA8-9160-0F75E88DF283
News

Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

By Brandon LittleAug 6, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
F3A8D7A2-E638-46DE-B0B2-695F077C870E
News

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

By Brandon LittleAug 5, 2022 7:47 PM EDT
Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

By Brandon LittleAug 5, 2022 4:48 PM EDT
E104FC4E-B8A2-4864-81BE-64D893B58DCE
News

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

By Brandon LittleAug 5, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
8D0F7398-C8CD-4FEF-A982-6F6FE22FFAF3
News

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

By Brandon LittleAug 4, 2022 8:14 PM EDT