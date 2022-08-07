The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over

After a partial holdout that had left Kareem Hunt sidelined during team drills, the Cleveland Browns running back is back participating in Berea today. Hunt was holding out in hope of a new contract, perhaps something was worked out, or he’s just going to ride it out this season.

Hunt is on the last year of a two-year deal he signed with the Browns in 2020. The former Toledo running back is going to make $6.25 million this season and will be a free agent next off-season. One way Hunt may be looking at this situation is to face it head-on, play well, and receive a payday.

No matter how it works out, a nice piece to the Browns' offense is back on the field. Hunt’s days may be numbered in Cleveland in terms of after this season, but for now, he’s a nice compliment to Nick Chubb.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

