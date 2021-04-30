TheMMQB Day 2 Mock Draft has Browns Add Firepower

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
TheMMQB's Gary Gramliing and Conor Orr projected day two of the 2021 NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns add a weapon for Baker Mayfield with their second round pick.
Looking ahead to day two of the NFL Draft, theMMQB's Gary Gramling and Conor Orr mocked day two of the NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns get an interesting haul with their three picks.

The Browns select Rondale Moore at 59th pick.

I love this pick. Since Kevin Stefanski took over as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, it seemed like he might want to add a player like Moore. Incredibly elusive and explosive with the ball in his hands, Moore can stretch the field vertically, take a jet sweep or a quick screen and immediately become a major threat.

Only 5'7", so he has a small catch radius, but he's 180 pounds, which is remarkably dense for his size, he offers strength and balance in addition to raw speed. It's not easy to account for someone like Moore defensively, particularly when the Browns still have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

At Purdue, he was the top threat and teams had to focus on stopping him, With the Browns, he might be option four or five and almost an afterthought who could create instant offense. Moore is not someone who is going to make contested catches, so he has to use his athleticism to create separation.

Last but certainly not least is Stefanski's ability to create favorable situations and matchups. Whether it's motion or how he attacks coverages, he can find ways to enable Moore to succeed. For a coach that worked with a player like Cordarrelle Patterson, who wasn't a polished receiver but was a problem with the ball in his hands, Moore might be right up his alley.

The Browns select Tommy Togiai at 89th pick.

There's a lot to like about Togiai. He's strong, he's agile and he is reasonably fast for his size, which are all attractive qualities the Browns could like. The concern with Togiai is that he hasn't played much, never playing a full season and he doesn't offer much length at 6'1 1/4" with 31 3/4" arms.

There's definitely upside with him as he's quite young. It's just a question of whether he's big enough for what the Browns want in that position. He's actually smaller than Larry Ogunjobi, who the Browns let leave via free agency.

It's certainly possible the Browns could like Togiai, but it seems like they'd want more size at defensive tackle to pair with Andrew Billings.

The Browns select Dylan Moses at 91st pick.

Stop me if you've heard this before - an underwhelming Alabama linebacker that never lived up to the hype.  And Moses tore his ACL unfortunately, which is part of the reason he never got to shine in the way he was expected for the Crimson Tide.

It's not easy to find a spot for him on the roster either as he'd be battling with Jacob Phillips and Malcolm Smith for playing time. He could potentially beat out his former teammate Mack Wilson for a roster spot. Maybe the hope is that he can take over for Smith after a year in that pure coverage role, but without production or an athletic profile, it seems like a wasted opportunity to add more help with the pass rush.

Milton Williams goes a few picks later, which would be a far more attractive option, since the Browns like players with the ability to play inside or outside.

