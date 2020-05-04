BrownsDigest
TheMMQB Way Too Early Mock Draft Provides The Cleveland Browns An Interesting Prospect

Pete Smith

Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB released a way too early mock draft for 2021, which has the Cleveland Browns take a wide receiver. And while receiver doesn't appear to be the best thing the Browns could do with that pick, albeit a year out, the receiver the Browns got is pretty impressive.

Seth Williams, the wide receiver from Auburn put up impressive production as a sophomore. At a listed 6'3" 224, Williams had 860 yards receiving, which accounts for 30.7 percent of the team's receiving yards. That's excellent. His size and strength at the position is also intriguing.

Adding him in with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry could be interesting, but if the offseason preparing for 2020 has shown anything, it's that the Browns are firmly entrenching themselves in heavy use of multiple tight ends. So while the Browns will undoubtedly utilize three receivers at times, they will utilize two receivers or occasionally even just one at points.

Williams might signal a move for the future. In essence, the coming end of either Beckham or Landry in a Browns uniform, possibly both. Picking Williams could be in an effort to make a smoother transition from them, reducing the salary cap being invested in the receiver position.

From this point in time, the Browns are going to need to replace Olivier Vernon. That could come in the 2021 NFL Draft or perhaps they make a move to get someone else via free agency or trade. Depending on how this year's audition with Karl Joseph goes, the Browns could look to add safety help, either to replace Joseph at strong safety or in addition to him. 

Last but certainly not least, teams can never have too many corners. Denzel Ward is firmly entrenched at one spot. The Browns are hopeful that Greedy Williams will take steps forward after struggling as a rookie in no small part due to a hamstring injury. Kevin Johnson is on a one-year contract and Terrance Mitchell is on the last year of his deal. The Browns could use another corner to give them what they hope is at least three capable corners next year.

Much can and will change in a year and there are obviously seven rounds in the draft, but projecting from here, Seth Williams looks impressive, but the emphasis through the draft looks to be continuing to build the defense. Of course, the 2020 NFL Draft seemed like a safe bet to add more defense than offense and that didn't happen, so anything is possible.

