There's a Possibility That Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett Won't Play in Browns Last two Games
Cleveland Browns are out of the playoff picture, so there are decisions to be made on whether or not to shut down certain veterans. On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said at this point there hasn't been a conversation on whether or not Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett will finish the last two games out.
Stefanski said that everyone on the team wants to finish the season, but did not rule out the possibility of these two resting. Both players are enjoying Pro Bowl and potentially even All-Pro seasons, but health is important for the bigger picture.
Left on the schedule this season is the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers. The best that Cleveland can finish is 8-9 during this campaign.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very... Disappointing
Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn
Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health
Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games
Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve
Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team
Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award
Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston
Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans
Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans
The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones