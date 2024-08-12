This Sleeper Playmaker Will Make or Break the Cleveland Browns' Offense
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with high hopes. They truly believe that they will be able to be a playoff team and perhaps even compete for the AFC North division title.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Browns are hopeful to have a much better all-around offense. However, there is one specific player that will either make or break the unit as a hole.
That player is none other than wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired from the Denver Broncos in an offseason trade.
Jeudy, who was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft, is hoping to revitalize his career with Cleveland. He will enter the season as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper. The Browns will need both players to step up to perform at a high level offensively.
Deshaun Watson is facing a make or break season himself. Another down season from him and the Browns could start looking for a new quarterback.
In order for Watson to live up to his full potential and turn his career around, he will need his weapons to help carry him. Both Cooper and Jeudy have the potential to be elite playmakers, but they need to both do it at the same time.
During the 2023 season with the Broncos, Jeudy ended up catching 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He has shown flashes of the potential that made him such a high draft pick, but he hasn't been consistent.
That needs to change this season in Cleveland.
If Jeudy can live up to this full potential and play at the level that he's capable of playing, he is going to have a big-time season with the Browns. He truly has the potential to be a consistent 1,000-yard receiver and become a big-time playmaking threat as well.
Having an elite wide receiver behind Cooper is a major need. Jeudy can be that player. He has always had No. 1 wideout potential and a fresh start could help him get there.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening. The Browns are clearly high on Jeudy and hopefully their belief in him pays off.