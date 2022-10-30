Three keys for the Browns to get Back on Track Against the Bengals

Three keys to the Cleveland Browns getting back in the win column against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Just before the trade deadline, this week 8 game for the Cleveland Browns could mean quite a bit. A loss could potentially make it more appealing for the Browns to trade a player or two. A win should keep a sense of “we’re in this thing” around just a while longer.

Cleveland can drop Cincinnati to the .500 mark on the season with a loss. Here is a look at a few ways that may just help:

Make them feel the loss of Ja’Marr Chase

With Ja’Marr Chase being the leading playmaker in the Bengals' offense, you have to force them to feel it. Cincinnati is going to have to win deep with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and neither is Chase downfield. The Browns will be without Denzel Ward, so it’s up to Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. to step up.

Chase has 605 receiving yards, 150 more yards than the next closest for the team lead. Without Chase, the Bengals are going to have to feed possessions elsewhere. This is a game where the secondary makes their money.

Get after Joe Burrow

The former Heisman Trophy winner Burrow has been sacked the second most in the NFL this year at 24, behind only Justin Fields (27). In the Browns' three games against Burrow he has been sacked a total of twelve times, they’ll need more of that kind of production.

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney could get some shots at the quarterback at a high rate Sunday. Burrow has never passed for less than 40 attempts in his three meetings with the Browns. Cincinnati struggles to run the football, it’s safe to say Burrow will be dropping back plenty. Though Cincinnati may use a bad Cleveland interior defense to correct their run game.

Simply put, the Browns have to get after Burrow and contain him.

Run the ball, control the clock

Like the Browns should do in every game they’re playing against a team with high-scoring ability, they need to control the clock. It’s a hot topic on whether Nick Chubb gets the ball enough, this game he should carry the ball at least 18 times.

Keeping the ball out of Burrow’s hands is never going to be a bad idea. He is averaging 334 passing yards a game while completing 67 percent of his passes against the Browns. On the season, Burrow is having another very good year with a 15-5 touchdown to interception ration

Monday Night Football is a great spot for Chubb to put on a nice performance and show the national viewers he’s the best back in the league.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense