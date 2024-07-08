3 Keys to Super Bowl Contention for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 NFL season looking to be a serious contender in the AFC. At the end of the day, the goal is to win a Super Bowl, like every other team in football.
When it comes to Super Bowl contention, the Browns aren't being given much of a chance to win it all. Despite the national media expectations, Cleveland believes they have a shot.
It will be interesting to see what the team is able to do in 2024. They're stacked on the defensive side of the ball and the offense has elite talent as well. There are no excuses for not being a competitive team that fights for the playoffs at the very least.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three major keys for the Browns if they want to compete for a Super Bowl.
3. The Running Game Must Be Consistent
Nick Chubb is expected to get back on the field at some point this season. After a gruesome knee injury that many worried would end his career, Chubb has made a surprisingly fast recovery.
However, he will not be able to handle the same workload he has had in recent years immediately when he returns. The other running backs on the roster will need to step up and help him out.
Cleveland will need its running game to be a consistent threat. Taking pressure off of the passing game is a major priority. Between Chubb, Jerome Ford, or whoever else is on the field, the Browns have to be able to move the football consistently on the ground.
2. Defensive Forced Turnovers Are A Must
Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense will have to shoulder a large portion of the workload this season. They will need to support the offense and hold teams to a limited scoring total.
Between rushing the passer and making plays in the secondary, Cleveland needs to be a turnover forcing threat.
They have the talent to make those plays. If they can be a top-five team in forced turnovers, they will give the team a good shot at winning.
1. Deshaun Watson Must Stay Healthy and Perform
In his first two years as the starting quarterback for the Browns, Watson has been very disappointing. He has only played in six games in each of his first two years with Cleveland.
Watson has been fully healthy this offseason and he has not had any off the field distractions. Things look positive for him. Now, he needs to perform on the field and live up to the price that the Browns paid for him in their trade a couple years ago.
Should the veteran quarterback be able to return to his pre-trade form, Cleveland will be a very dangerous team. He has legitimate superstar talent. Watson must stay on the field and he has to perform like the franchise quarterback the Browns need him to be.