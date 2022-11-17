Three Storylines: Browns Look to Upset Bills in Week 11

A look at three storylines that could play a part in week 11’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

Cleveland Browns are sitting at 3-6 on the season and have a tough task on the schedule this week. A trip to Buffalo to take on the 6-3 Bills is next up for Cleveland. In week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns fell on their face and were embarrassed throughout the 39-17 loss.

Even if the playoffs don’t seem to be very realistic this season, that could shift if the Browns pull off an upset win in Buffalo. No one is giving the Browns a chance, and there is nothing wrong with that.

If it is a blizzard, who benefits?

Buffalo is going to be dumped on with a large amount of snow toward the end of the week. The biggest storyline to this is how much, and will the snow still be falling on Sunday when the game takes place? This very well could be a throwback snowy AFC game that is low scoring.

If you’re the Cleveland Browns, you probably hope that it is snowing on Sunday. The weather would benefit the Browns, who have the better run game with Nick Chubb. Cleveland is averaging 158 rushing yards a game, while Buffalo is sitting at 129 per.

The Browns are going to want to run the ball, either way, snow or shine. It is what they do and who they want to be. The snow could add a positive wrinkle to their side.

Josh Allen has struggled lately

Allen isn’t 100% healthy and hasn’t been for a couple of weeks. He has played some pretty bad football the last three weeks, throughout that time he’s thrown six interceptions to three touchdowns. The Bills just lost to the Minnesota Vikings, they’ll want to badly bounce back against the Browns. That starts with their quarterback, who the majority of their offense runs through.

The Browns are going to have to be disciplined with the fact that Allen can hurt them on the ground, as well as through the air. This seems like a game Cleveland needs Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to play well in.

Browns run defense

Cleveland is operating with a practice squad-level defensive tackle room and it has shown this season. Cleveland is getting gashed for 131 rushing yards a game, it’s been one of the major weaknesses in a Browns defense that was predicted to be much better this season. The defensive tackle unit always looked like a sore spot, but there was hope that the young guys would be better.

Stopping the run is going to be pivotal this week against the Bills, they can run the ball. They’ll run it with their backs, they’ll run it with Allen. Devin Singletary is the lead back, but rookie James Cook gets some touches as well. Still, the team’s best bet at running the ball is their quarterback. Allen leads them with 53 rushing yards each game.

Cleveland is going to have to be disciplined in stopping the run. On paper, this looks like it could be a good game for Sione Takitaki to have a great game. If there is indeed snow on Sunday, stopping the Bills on running downs is going to be crucial.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Browns Myles Garrett: Doesn’t Matter if You’re Ready to run Through a Wall if it’s in Wrong Direction

Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun... Watson

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns

Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along... With Other Roster Moves

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70