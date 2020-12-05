Titans Suspend 1st Round Offensive Tackle, Browns Promote Ja'Marcus Whatley, Rule Out Tedric Thompson

Saturday, the Tennessee Titans suspended their 2020 first round pick, Isaiah Wilson, for the game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Tom Pelissaro of NFL Network. Wilson violated team rules per his report.

The Browns promoted wide receiver wide receiver Ja'Marcus Whatley from the practice squad and activated safety Tedric Thompson, then ruled him out against the Titans.

The Browns ruled out KhaDarel Hodge with a hamstring injury on Friday, so they needed more help at wide receiver and opted for Bradley over Derrick Willies. Bradley has been with the Browns all season and knows the offense while Willies may know Baker Mayfield and where everything is in the facility, but he hasn't been in the offense long enough.

Tedric Thompson was claimed off of waivers in response to the injury of Ronnie Harrison, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. He passed through COVID-19 protocols on Saturday, so they activated him, but he has yet to practice with the team.

Isaiah Wilson, the 6'6" 350 pound first round offensive tackle for the Titans has played in one game this season for three snaps. The rest of the season has been littered with issues away from the field.

The Titans are down their starting left tackle, Taylor Lewan, and they still can't put Wilson on the field. David Quessenberry filled in at left tackle for the Titans last week in their win over the Indianapolis Colts.

With an offense based on power with Derrick Henry as their feature back, Wilson seemed to be an ideal fit for their scheme. He still could be great for that team, but he's been a headache for them in his rookie season.