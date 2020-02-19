BrownsDigest
TMZ: Greg Robinson Arrested At Border Checkpoint With Substantial Amount of Marijuana

Pete Smith

A report from TMZ says that free agent tackle to be Greg Robinson is currently in custody as of Wednesday morning after being arrested at a checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas near the border between the United States and Mexico. Per their reporting, Robinson was arrested with a significant amount of marijuana and is facing federal charges for intent to distribute.

Robinson played the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns as their left tackle, but was unlikely to return for a third. He is set to hit free agency in a month and between the cost of retaining him as well as the changes in their offensive scheme, it didn't make much sense for the two sides to continue their relationship.

Robinson was signed by then general manager John Dorsey in 2018 for basically the veteran's minimum and he was able to take the left tackle job and stabilize an offensive line that helped Baker Mayfield have an impressive rookie year. This past season, Robinson was re-signed to a deal that was worth between $7 million and $9 million, depending on bonuses. He was largely just as effective in his job but the results for the team were not nearly as good.

Robinson is 27 years old and just completed his seventh season in the NFL, entering a market primed to pay out significant contracts to free agent tackles. Robinson was the number two overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft selected by the now Los Angeles Ram out of Auburn.

